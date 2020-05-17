REAMS, James Cloyd September 26, 1940 - May 2, 1940 James C. Reams went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 2, 2020. He was born on September 26, 1940 outside of Brooklyn, Iowa to Cloyd and Edna Reams. James enlisted in the USMC in 1963 and served in Vietnam. James is survived by his wife Betty Morrison Reams, whom he married in March of 1965. They have three daughters and nine grandchildren. James also leaves a brother, Stephen and his wife, Joyce of Montezuma, Iowa, and their three daughters. James had a profession as a HVAC technician and worked at Banner Furnace & Fuel until he retired in 2001. He faithfully served the Lord Jesus Christ as an elder and speaker at their chapel; counselling numerous people, and lived a life dedicated to helping others, through prison ministry, sharing the Gospel at shelters and nursing homes, through street ministry and mission trips to Louisiana after Hurricane Katrina, and also to Zimbabwe. He faithfully volunteered at various youth camps in WA, British Columbia, AZ and CA over the years. James loved the outdoors, whether it be cross country skiing, camping, jogging or especially riding his bicycle along the Centennial Trail all over Spokane and Idaho. Riding across Iowa with his brother in "Ragbrai" was also an unforgettable experience. James is preceded in death by his parents.



