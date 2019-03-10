Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James COMPTON. View Sign

COMPTON, James On March 4th, 2019, James Compton passed away in his home. James graduated from Willow Glen High School and attended San Jose State University. He worked as a chemical analyst at Kaiser Aluminum in San Jose and Pleasanton in California and in Spokane Washington. He is survived by two sisters, Candy Petralli and Alice Singh, two nephews, Kelley Khamis and Gary Singh, two grand nephews, Dan Khamis and Henry Khamis, and two step children, Kevin and Daryl Pinkler and seven grand and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Claire and step children Harry and Scott. Since his retirement at 52, he enjoyed working around the house and yard. He also enjoyed his service and fellowship at the Mead United Methodist Church.

