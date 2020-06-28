CORYELL, James "Jim" (Age 66) October 6, 1953 - June 21, 2020 James "Jim" Coryell, went home to his Lord and Savior on June 21st, 2020 in Spokane Valley, WA after a three year battle with cancer. Jim Coryell was born on October 6th, 1953 in Spokane, Washington to Verda Coryell. He grew up with one sister, Frances, and one brother, Bernie. He graduated from West Valley High School in 1972, where he played first chair trumpet for the school's band. He gained an AAS degree in Mechanical Engineering and Drawing Technology from Spokane Community College in 1974 and had a successful career as a CAD Design Drafter/detailer for 43 years. He married Becky Lewis on September 3rd, 1983. They raised one son, Branden and one daughter, Brayana. Jim was an active church attendee, and eventually was called to be a church elder for a few years. In recent years, with his family, he would volunteer to help with the church's annual Harvest Festival. In his spare time he loved going to Christian concerts, bowling, golfing, billiards, and family vacations especially to the Oregon coast, which was his favorite place to visit. He is survived by his wife, both children, and his brother. A memorial/celebration of life service will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store