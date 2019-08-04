TARBERT, James D. Passed away July 30, 2019 in Spokane, WA, his home was in Fruitland, WA. He was born on July 10, 1936 in Wilbur, WA to Leland and Nellie (Walling) Tarbert. After high school James joined the US Air Force in 1957 and served until 1960. He married Danise Simons on August 8, 1961 in Coeur d'Alene, ID and were married for 58 years. James worked for Pacific Gas & Electric Co. in California for several years before retiring in 1993 and moving back to his property in Fruitland, WA where he lived until his death. James enjoyed his dogs, feeding the hundreds of hummingbirds that visit annually, camping, fishing, vegetable garden, singing and playing the guitar and family gatherings. He loved his land and helping people by plowing snow for neighbors in the winter time. He was a US Air Force Veteran, V.F.W. member and the s and the NRA. James is survived by his wife Danise, daughters Kathi (Rich) Storer and Deanna Tarbert, his three grandchildren Jesse, Taylor and Mackenzie, two half-brothers Roger and Sylvan and half-sister Darlene and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and one sister Colleen. Military Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the Wilbur Cemetery, Wilbur, WA. Memorials may be made to the Colville Valley Animal Sanctuary in Colville. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.stratefuneralhome.com for the Tarbert family. STRATE FUNERAL HOME, Davenport, WA is caring for the family.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 4, 2019