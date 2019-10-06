Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Daniel WILSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WILSON, James Daniel (Age 72) May 16, 1947 - September 26, 2019 James Daniel Wilson beloved husband, father, grand-father and friend, was born in Burbank, California on May 16th, 1947 to James Ebra Wilson and Pearl Brock Wilson. He is survived by his loving wife Cheryl L. Wilson, eight children: Kenneth E. Wilson, Christina M. Stanley (Todd Stanley), Cynthia A. Tremblay (Troy Tremblay), Jason L. Leonhardt (Erin Leonhardt), Brian D. Leonhardt (Tara Leonhardt), Jonathan J. Wilson (Becky Wilson), Katie L. Sullivan, Jenna L. Molner (Deric Molner), 30 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. James met his future wife Betty Louise Doty while attending Sylmar High School and were married April 24th, 1964. James and Betty soon had four beautiful children together. They moved to Spokane, Washington in 1980 where shortly there after James started working for Machen, Incorporated. James was an extremely talented sheet metal operator building private aircraft for over 30 years. He developed a hobby building intricate model cars, trucks, airplanes, trains, stage coaches and more that won numerous first place awards at the Spokane County Fair. During that time his beloved Betty passed away leaving him with the four children to raise. James had a love and talent for square dancing. At a dance in 1984 he met his beautiful "Cher" and they were married in August of that year. They were now a blended family with seven children, four boys and three girls. Two years later, they welcomed their daughter, Jenna Lee, into the family making it an even four boys and four girls. They were sealed as an eternal family in the LDS Seattle Temple in November of 1986. James was passionate about everything that he did, including being a step-father and raised each and every child as his own. He left behind an incredible legacy filled with many people who love and adore him. He was devoted to teaching his family by example of what it meant to serve others just as Heavenly Father asks. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints for 35 years and passionately lived his life according to the teachings of the Savior. Memorial Service will be held at the Liberty Lake LDS Chapel on October 12th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. 23515 E. Boone Avenue, Liberty Lake, WA. 99019.

WILSON, James Daniel (Age 72) May 16, 1947 - September 26, 2019 James Daniel Wilson beloved husband, father, grand-father and friend, was born in Burbank, California on May 16th, 1947 to James Ebra Wilson and Pearl Brock Wilson. He is survived by his loving wife Cheryl L. Wilson, eight children: Kenneth E. Wilson, Christina M. Stanley (Todd Stanley), Cynthia A. Tremblay (Troy Tremblay), Jason L. Leonhardt (Erin Leonhardt), Brian D. Leonhardt (Tara Leonhardt), Jonathan J. Wilson (Becky Wilson), Katie L. Sullivan, Jenna L. Molner (Deric Molner), 30 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. James met his future wife Betty Louise Doty while attending Sylmar High School and were married April 24th, 1964. James and Betty soon had four beautiful children together. They moved to Spokane, Washington in 1980 where shortly there after James started working for Machen, Incorporated. James was an extremely talented sheet metal operator building private aircraft for over 30 years. He developed a hobby building intricate model cars, trucks, airplanes, trains, stage coaches and more that won numerous first place awards at the Spokane County Fair. During that time his beloved Betty passed away leaving him with the four children to raise. James had a love and talent for square dancing. At a dance in 1984 he met his beautiful "Cher" and they were married in August of that year. They were now a blended family with seven children, four boys and three girls. Two years later, they welcomed their daughter, Jenna Lee, into the family making it an even four boys and four girls. They were sealed as an eternal family in the LDS Seattle Temple in November of 1986. James was passionate about everything that he did, including being a step-father and raised each and every child as his own. He left behind an incredible legacy filled with many people who love and adore him. He was devoted to teaching his family by example of what it meant to serve others just as Heavenly Father asks. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints for 35 years and passionately lived his life according to the teachings of the Savior. Memorial Service will be held at the Liberty Lake LDS Chapel on October 12th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. 23515 E. Boone Avenue, Liberty Lake, WA. 99019. Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close