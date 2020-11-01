MARX, James Delbert (Age 86) On January 12, 2020 James Delbert Marx received his angel wings. He was 86 years of age and was surrounded by love and family in Longview, WA. He was a loving husband, father, and Papa/Grandpa. Family was his number one priority. He was always there for all the important events in our lives and he was the happiest when he was surrounded by family. Dad's stories, sense of humor and kind, loving heart will be greatly missed. James Delbert Marx was born February 10, 1933 to Joseph and Barbara (Schweigert) Marx in Longview, WA. He was the fourth born of their five children. His family moved to Rice, WA in 1943 where they had purchased a farm. He attended school in Kettle Falls, WA. where he met Helen Jessee, who became his high school sweetheart and later his wife.Jim graduated from high school in 1952 and attended WSU in 1952-1953. He served in the Army from 1954-1956 were he trained as an Army paratrooper. He married Helen Jesse on August 15, 1954 at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Their oldest daughter, Debbie, was born at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. After his discharge from the Army, they moved to Spokane, WA where Mitchell, their son, was born. Jim's job with Spokane Natural Gas Co (later bought out by Washington Water Power) took them to Clark Fork, ID, Noxon, MT, and back to Spokane. While they were living in Noxon, Sheila, their youngest daughter was born.They moved to Bonners Ferry, ID in May 1964 where Jim transferred to take a position as a natural gas service man with WWP (now Avista) Jim and Helen purchased the Palmer farm in 1968 where they raised grain and alfalfa. Over the years they added horses, cows, sheep and pigs. In 1978, Jim and Helen started the Marx subdivision on the hill above the farmhouse. They expanded it over the years and now the original farmhouse is surrounded by beautiful homes. Jim retired in January 1994 after 37 years with the utility company, 30 of those years as the local gas representative in Bonners Ferry. After retiring, Jim and Helen enjoyed traveling, especially to see their family. One of their special trips was their trip to Washington D.C. Jim represented the Boundary County Library Board when the library received an award from First Lady Laura Bush at the White House. He was on the library board from 1971 until 2015. He was very involved in the land purchase and planning for the current Library. He loved being involved in the community and would always lend a hand when needed. Jim gave many hours to the community as a member of Jaycees, Lions Club and St. Ann's Catholic Church. Jim was an honest, hard working family man with a kind and generous personality who set a great example for his family. Jim and Helen moved to Longview, WA in 2015 to be nearer to family. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Helen, his parents, brothers Joe Marx and Don Marx, sister Louise (Marx) Swain and his first great grandchild, baby Albert DaSilva. He is survived by daughter Debbie (John) Barnett of Spokane, WA. son Mitchell (Shirley) Marx of Lewiston, ID and daughter Sheila (Aaron) Sandaker of Longview, WA. and brother John (Lois) Marx of Colville, WA. His grandchildren Sarah (Alby) DaSilva, Melissa (Ben) Jeffers, Brian (Sarah) Marx, Amy (Michael) Richardson, Andy Barnett, Kimberly (Pat) Starkey and Josh (Sarah) Sandaker Also his great-grandchildren Antonio and Nickolas DaSilva, Lily, Kalli and Annabelle Marx, Kaitlyn, Lauryn, Kynlee, Laynee and Micah Richardson, William Barnett, Caden and Eloise Starkey and Ava and Asher Sandaker. A family graveside service and burial was held in Colville, WA on August 22, 2020. A celebration of Jim's life was put on hold because of COVID. Contributions in Jim's name can be made to the Boundary County Library or a library of your choice.



