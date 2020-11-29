1/2
James Donald "Jim" BOSCH
BOSCH, James Donald "Jim" James Donald Bosch, age 70, of Spokane, WA, passed away peacefully, with his daughters by his side, Saturday, November 21th at Providence Sacred Heart from cancer. Raised in Spokane, Jim attended St. Joseph's, Gonzaga Prep, and Eastern Washington University. While living in Western Washington, Jim found his niche successfully developing business in the Western United States for Pimco Funds. Jim was proud of the people he worked with as together, they all assisted many baby boomers with successful retirements. He has spent the last 10 years of his life here in Spokane close to family and friends. He is survived by daughters Mary Rose and Ramey, son-in-law John, and his two beloved grandchildren Fiona and James; his mother, Carol; his siblings and their spouses, Tom (Lolly), Mary K. (Roger), David ( Lisa), Jerry (Carolyn), and Steve (Molly)as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. His father, Donald, preceded him in death. Although Jim's health slowed him down over the last few years, he loved his life and loved spending time with family and friends. Even up to the end, he was always ready with a joke and a story. His beautiful smile and twinkle in his eyes will forever be held in our hearts. Due to the times, the family will hold an in-person Memorial later. In leu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Place Community Outreach 1509 W. College Ave. Spokane, WA 99201, ourplacespokane.org or Gonzaga Preparatory School, 1224 E. Euclid Ave Spokane, WA 99207, www.gprep.com. Online tributes may be made at www.holycrossofspokane.org.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 29, 2020.
