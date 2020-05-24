BARRETT, James E. "Jim" (Age 81) Jim Barrett, 81, passed away peacefully at his home on May 7, 2020. He was surrounded by his family. Jim was a lifelong resident, of Spokane, WA born on July 24, 1938. He grew up in Hillyard and several of his classmates were lifelong friends. He graduated from Gonzaga Preparatory School Class of '56. He continued higher education ultimately obtaining a Masters Degree in Teaching from Whitworth College. Concurrently getting married to Jeanette (Cunningham), starting his family, and teaching full time at Saint George's School here in Spokane. He also was a much beloved instructor at Spokane Community College and retired as a Professor from Spokane Falls Community College. Teaching was his passion, but he also enjoyed the season of summer, never one to pass up a chance to have fun in the sun, he spent time boating and fishing on many of our area lakes. There was golfing, barbecuing and lots of floating the Little Spokane River. Most years there was a road trip, to visit family either Seattle or Portland or they came here to visit us. Also the annual adventure to Montana to find huckleberries. Jim will be forever missed by his family and remembered by all who knew him for his quick endearing smile, great hugs and his gentle and kind spirit. He is survived by his three children, daughter Lisa (Scott) Sander, son Jim, and son Bill (Tami); four grandchildren: Ashley, Austin, Erin and Marti, and a great-grandson, Jordan. Jim was married to Jeanette until her death in December 2018. They loved each other and got along well. They were a team in everything and will be buried together. The Graveside Burial for James E. Barrett and Committal for both Jim and Jeanette Barrett is scheduled at Holy Cross Cemetery, 7200 N. Wall St, Spokane, WA 99208. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, alz.org or 800.272.3900 specifying: for the Washington State Chapter, Gonzaga Preparatory School, 1224 E. Euclid, Spokane, WA 99207, or to a charity of your choice. Please visit Jim's online memorial page at www.holycrossofspokane.org to leave a message of condolence.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 24, 2020.