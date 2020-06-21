RICHEY, James Edward July 17, 1934 May 23, 2020 James Edward Richey passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Spokane, WA. Born in Nampa, Idaho to his parents Jim and Lillian and an older brother Gene Richey (Meridian, ID), he was special to many the moment he arrived. Before college, Jim lived most of his life in Nampa, occasionally living temporarily in other places as his parents worked to support the War effort. Jim met Patricia (Patty) Hall at the University of Oregon's College of Dentistry where he was in dental school and Patty was in the dental hygiene program. Jim and Patty soon married in September of 1956. Loving and devoted in all aspects of his life, Jim and Pat would have celebrated 64 years of marriage this September. After dental school, Jim fulfilled his dream of returning to Nampa, his hometown, if only for a couple of years. Two other Idaho towns became he and his family's homes as well, Priest River and Moscow. A dream Jim and Pat shared was to provide a special place for their family to spend quality time together. A cabin on the Pend Oreille River, near the town of Priest River, Idaho, fulfilled this dream. Life in Moscow was wonderful, a loving wife, four active children, amazing friends, a dental practice, active community involvement, and, outdoor sportsmanship and recreation, kept Jim busy. In 1993, Jim and Pat retired from their dental practice and moved to their special place on the Pend Oreille River. Traveling, spending time with their four children, Renee Smith (Quinn), Mimi Hill (Damon), Ryan Richey (Michelle Linton) and Derek Richey (Kim) and 10 grandchildren and even great grandchildren, community involvement, and, many great friends, kept Jim and Pat busy in their retired years. Eventually the warm winters in Arizona called to them and Jim and Pat could be found in Green Valley, AZ., from November to April. A Remembrance and Celebration party for Jim is planned for July 17, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Priest River Boat & Social Club in Priest River, Idaho.



