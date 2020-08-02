SCHEIBNER, James E. (Age 90) James E. Scheibner, age 90, died July 28, 2020, in Albuquerque, NM. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jean; three children, David and wife, Susan of Sandia Park, NM, Ann Cherry and husband, Dave, of Sandia Park, NM, and Scott and wife, Laurie, of Truckee, CA; two grandchildren, Br John David, CFR, and Adam; and sister, Virginia Pierce, of Spokane, WA. He was preceded in death by his brother Bill. Jim was born in Davenport, WA, on March 14, 1930 to Herman C. and Effie V. (Funk) Scheibner. He was the first male in his family line to graduate from high school. Following service in the Army Signal Corps from 1951-53, he graduated from Washington State University with Highest Honors in Electrical Engineering. He was employed at Sandia Labs for 35 years, and retired in 1992 as a Distinguished Member of the Technical Staff. A founding member of the Duke City Model Yacht Club, he enjoyed designing, building and sailing radio controlled model sailboats. He was known to geocaching friends as Shakyjim, and to Ham radio operators as WA5RBS. Per his request, no services will be held. Cremation will be followed by private interment at Santa Fe National Cemetery.



