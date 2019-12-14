Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Edward "Jimmy" KAYLOR. View Sign Service Information Heritage Memorial Chapel 19 Rock Island Rd East Wenatchee , WA 98802 (509)-470-6702 Send Flowers Obituary

KAYLOR, James Edward "Jimmy" May 28, 1931 - December 1, 2019 James Kaylor AKA Jimmy K. 88, a ten-year Wenatchee resident and former Spokane resident, died at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee on Sunday, December 1, 2019, following a sudden illness. He was born on May 28, 1931 in the Bronx, New York, son to the late George and Margaret (Szabo) Kaylor. He was raised in the Throggs Neck area of the Bronx. He graduated from high school in the Bronx in 1950 and entered the United States Air Force serving during the Korean War. He met Carol Muzyk and they were married on August 17, 1972 at Alexandria, Virginia. Following his honorable discharge from the Air Force, they returned to New York where he became a Union Apprentice Brick Layer. He worked as a Union Brick Layer in New York as well as jobs that took their family to many areas up and down the Eastern Seaboard States for the next several years. In the 1980's, he accepted a long-term union job offer that brought their family to make their home in Spokane. For the next several years, he worked on the construction of many of new schools in the Spokane and Coeur d'Alene areas. During this time, they made their home in the Hillyard area of Spokane. James retired in the later 2000s and they moved to make their home in Wenatchee. He was a longtime member of Mount Saint Michael's Parish in Northeast Spokane and the Brick Layers Union. Jimmy was always an avid New York Yankees and New York Giants Fan. He is survived by his wife, Carol Muzyk Kaylor, of Wenatchee, WA; two sons: Joseph F. Muzyk and his Fiancée, Angie Jacobson, both of Wenatchee and Alexander J. (Christie) Kaylor, of Kennewick, WA; one daughter, Carol M. Kaylor-Smith, of Wenatchee, WA; one step-son, Philip lee Bender, of New Menonie, Wisconsin; one brother, George Kaylor, of Vermont and five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Kaylor-Hoering. A Vigil and Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Heritage Memorial Chapel, 19 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee, WA. A Funeral Mass will be Celebrated at 11:00 a.m., on Monday, December 16, 2019, at Mount Saint Michaels Church in Spokane with the Rev. Father Casimir Puskorius Celebrant Presiding. The Interment will follow in the Mount Saint Michaels Cemetery, located at 8711 N. St. Michaels Rd,, Spokane, WA 99217. You are invited to visit Jimmy's tribute online at

KAYLOR, James Edward "Jimmy" May 28, 1931 - December 1, 2019 James Kaylor AKA Jimmy K. 88, a ten-year Wenatchee resident and former Spokane resident, died at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee on Sunday, December 1, 2019, following a sudden illness. He was born on May 28, 1931 in the Bronx, New York, son to the late George and Margaret (Szabo) Kaylor. He was raised in the Throggs Neck area of the Bronx. He graduated from high school in the Bronx in 1950 and entered the United States Air Force serving during the Korean War. He met Carol Muzyk and they were married on August 17, 1972 at Alexandria, Virginia. Following his honorable discharge from the Air Force, they returned to New York where he became a Union Apprentice Brick Layer. He worked as a Union Brick Layer in New York as well as jobs that took their family to many areas up and down the Eastern Seaboard States for the next several years. In the 1980's, he accepted a long-term union job offer that brought their family to make their home in Spokane. For the next several years, he worked on the construction of many of new schools in the Spokane and Coeur d'Alene areas. During this time, they made their home in the Hillyard area of Spokane. James retired in the later 2000s and they moved to make their home in Wenatchee. He was a longtime member of Mount Saint Michael's Parish in Northeast Spokane and the Brick Layers Union. Jimmy was always an avid New York Yankees and New York Giants Fan. He is survived by his wife, Carol Muzyk Kaylor, of Wenatchee, WA; two sons: Joseph F. Muzyk and his Fiancée, Angie Jacobson, both of Wenatchee and Alexander J. (Christie) Kaylor, of Kennewick, WA; one daughter, Carol M. Kaylor-Smith, of Wenatchee, WA; one step-son, Philip lee Bender, of New Menonie, Wisconsin; one brother, George Kaylor, of Vermont and five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Kaylor-Hoering. A Vigil and Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Heritage Memorial Chapel, 19 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee, WA. A Funeral Mass will be Celebrated at 11:00 a.m., on Monday, December 16, 2019, at Mount Saint Michaels Church in Spokane with the Rev. Father Casimir Puskorius Celebrant Presiding. The Interment will follow in the Mount Saint Michaels Cemetery, located at 8711 N. St. Michaels Rd,, Spokane, WA 99217. You are invited to visit Jimmy's tribute online at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com to share a memory or leave a condolence. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee. Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close