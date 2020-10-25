FOOTE, James Edwin "Jim" James Edwin Foote (73) passed peacefully with loved ones at his side on Sunday October 18, 2020. Jim was born to his loving parents Edwin and Ruth Foote on November 1st, 1946 in Spokane, WA. In his younger years James was a talented multi-sport athlete excelling in baseball, basketball and football. Graduated from Central Valley High School in 1965 where he was among the most popular in his class. He attended Wenatchee Valley College on a baseball scholarship. Later went on to teach dance at the prestigious Arthur Murray School of Dance. Jim was a hard worker and pursued many different business ventures including Superior Painting where he took great pride in his work as a paint contractor in Spokane for many years. Because Jim was never afraid of heights as a steeplejack he changed lamps and painted the KHQ radio tower along with many others including the flagpole high atop the Spokane County Courthouse. If you ever met Jim you would never forget his infectious smile, his kind heart and his endless generosity. He was selfless, caring and loved the people and the animals in his life unconditionally. James leaves behind his siblings Sandy, Jennifer, and Buzz. His children Shannon, James, Jonah, Hannah and Noah. Grandchildren Hayley, Elijah, Cloe and Riley, one great-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews. This is not goodbye. We will live our lives to the fullest and with compassion until we meet again. Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.



