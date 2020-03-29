Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Eric FUNKE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FUNKE, James Eric January 20, 1949 to March 12, 2020 James died of a heart attack at the age of 71 on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Much as he is missed by the many people he touched during his lifetime, we are grateful that he went quickly and escaped before the worst of the coronavirus turmoil. He died while doing one of the things he loved most in the world, helping others. James was preceded in death by his parents, Genevieve and Richard Funke, and his son Jamie (Jameson). James was born in Reading, PA and grew up in surrounding small towns where he was a star quarterback in high school football and enjoyed escapades with his two brothers, Richard and Michael. After returning home from the Vietnam War, James settled in Boston for 10 years. It was here that he became deeply involved with the Spiritualist Church, received his undergraduate degree in music from Goddard College and his Masters in Social Work from Boston College. He then heeded his soul's call to "Go West, young man." After a few years in Skagit County, WA, his veteran status and MSW landed him a job at Fairchild Airforce Base in Spokane. He remained in Spokane the rest of his life, during which time he worked as a clinical social worker at the Veteran's Outreach Center for 20 years, married Cheryl Husa, raised their two sons Jamie and Andy, later remarried to Susanne Croft, and eventually retired from the VA due to Agent Orange related heart disease. He continued in private practice to provide EMDR therapeutic counseling on a part-time basis, most recently under the business name of Inner Peace Counseling, aptly named as that's what he most sought to bring to his clients as well as himself, the classic Wounded Healer. James was an accomplished musician, playing guitar, cittern, concertina and his great love hurdy gurdy. He was especially fond of Celtic and Renaissance music. A frequent performer at local venues, he was also often seen at regional Renaissance festivals where he held forth in full regalia. He was an original co-founder of the Celtic Nots and afterward formed other musical groups with some of Spokane's best musicians. He used James Funke-Loubigniac as his performing name, adding in his mother's maiden name as a nod to the hurdy gurdy's French heritage. While an Irish wake would be a fitting way to bid adieu to this kind and generous soul, the current "social distancing" guidelines require that a memorial for James be delayed until we can all gather as we would like. Those interested in receiving notice of that future event can register by searching for "Memorial for James E. Funke" on Facebook. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Spokane chapter of NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness).

FUNKE, James Eric January 20, 1949 to March 12, 2020 James died of a heart attack at the age of 71 on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Much as he is missed by the many people he touched during his lifetime, we are grateful that he went quickly and escaped before the worst of the coronavirus turmoil. He died while doing one of the things he loved most in the world, helping others. James was preceded in death by his parents, Genevieve and Richard Funke, and his son Jamie (Jameson). James was born in Reading, PA and grew up in surrounding small towns where he was a star quarterback in high school football and enjoyed escapades with his two brothers, Richard and Michael. After returning home from the Vietnam War, James settled in Boston for 10 years. It was here that he became deeply involved with the Spiritualist Church, received his undergraduate degree in music from Goddard College and his Masters in Social Work from Boston College. He then heeded his soul's call to "Go West, young man." After a few years in Skagit County, WA, his veteran status and MSW landed him a job at Fairchild Airforce Base in Spokane. He remained in Spokane the rest of his life, during which time he worked as a clinical social worker at the Veteran's Outreach Center for 20 years, married Cheryl Husa, raised their two sons Jamie and Andy, later remarried to Susanne Croft, and eventually retired from the VA due to Agent Orange related heart disease. He continued in private practice to provide EMDR therapeutic counseling on a part-time basis, most recently under the business name of Inner Peace Counseling, aptly named as that's what he most sought to bring to his clients as well as himself, the classic Wounded Healer. James was an accomplished musician, playing guitar, cittern, concertina and his great love hurdy gurdy. He was especially fond of Celtic and Renaissance music. A frequent performer at local venues, he was also often seen at regional Renaissance festivals where he held forth in full regalia. He was an original co-founder of the Celtic Nots and afterward formed other musical groups with some of Spokane's best musicians. He used James Funke-Loubigniac as his performing name, adding in his mother's maiden name as a nod to the hurdy gurdy's French heritage. While an Irish wake would be a fitting way to bid adieu to this kind and generous soul, the current "social distancing" guidelines require that a memorial for James be delayed until we can all gather as we would like. Those interested in receiving notice of that future event can register by searching for "Memorial for James E. Funke" on Facebook. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Spokane chapter of NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness). Published in Spokesman-Review from Mar. 29 to Apr. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close