HUTSINPILLER, James Eugene (Age 95) With heavy hearts we let go of our Dad, James Eugene Hutsinpiller, on April 13, 2020. He passed away peacefully at his home on the golf course in Spokane, surrounded by the love of his three children. Jim was born in Williston, North Dakota, on June 8, 1924. His father, J. Elmer, was a railway mail clerk for Great Northern Railroad and his mother, Hester M., was a teacher and school district administrator. They moved to Spokane when Jim was 1 month old and he was soon joined by a sister, Helen Ann. Their family built a home on West 27th Avenue on what was then the edge of town, just south of Manito Park. Jim, referred to as "The Kid", attended Hutton Elementary and Lewis & Clark High School. His business career started early, delivering the local newspaper and magazines with the main goal of funding his first auto purchase. He attended WSU in Pullman during the academic year 1942-43 and was enrolled in the Army Training Program. He then transferred to the UW, joined the Navy, and completed a degree in Mechanical Engineering through the V-12 program. After graduating, he was sent to the US Navy Supply School at Harvard and then to active duty in Okinawa as a supply officer in the latter part of World War II. After his military service he returned to Spokane. He was a draftsman for Brown Trailers, worked for Brown-Johnston and established his own company, Climate Control. He retired from a long career in the HVAC industry in the early 1990s. Jim met Mary Beth Kuhlman while they both happened to be skiing at Mt. Spokane. "I thought she was kind of cute", he later said, and they married in December 1952 in Sprague, WA. Three kids followed: Amy, Molly and James D. They had lots of fun as a family: skiing at Mt. Spokane every weekend in the winters and camping on the islands of Priest Lake in the summer. Summer traditions included the early morning waterski and picking huckleberries. Priest Lake was our Little Piece of Heaven. Jim loved golf. He was a member of Manito Golf and Country Club for many years. He built golf clubs in the basement for friends and family, was involved in many fund-raising tournaments, and was famous for scavenging balls from water hazards. Jim was a lifelong supporter of the Boy Scouts of America. He was an Eagle Scout, a Scout Master and served as President of the Inland Empire Council. He remained active in the organization through the years. He was a Gold Member of The Engineers Forum of Spokane, active in ASHRAE, and a member of Hamblen Park Presbyterian Church. Most of all, Dad was Mr. Positive. He liked everyone. He always had a reassuring word, steady advice, enduring patience, and a joke. He was non-judgmental and saw the best in everyone. He is survived by his three children, Amy Collins and husband Ken, Molly Hutsinpiller, and James D. Hutsinpiller; and two grandchildren, Alexander and Kanjanaporn Collins. He will be interred at Fairmount Memorial Park next to his wife Mary Beth who passed away in 2009. We are thankful to his many lifelong friends and caring neighbors. We also give special thanks to Dr. Dan Coulston for his excellent medical care and sense of humor. A memorial celebration will be held at Manito Golf and Country Club when circumstances allow.

