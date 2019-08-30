Spokesman-Review Obituaries
James Eugene "Jim" NYBORG

NYBORG, James E. James (Jim) Eugene Nyborg was born on October 27, 1937, at Deaconess Hospital in Spokane to Kasper and Agnes Nyborg, joining siblings Lillian, Harry, Lavonne and Carol. He attended Grant Grade School and Lewis & Clark High School, graduating in 1955. He loved walking his paper routes with his dog, Trixie, and being manager for the LC football team. He attended the Lutheran Bible Institute in Seattle where he met his wife, Carolee Bailly. After LBI, he went on to earn degrees at Pacific Lutheran University and Luther Theological Seminary to become an ordained Lutheran pastor. Jim served parishes in South Dakota and Western Washington. Carolee and Jim were married June 27, 1959, and had four daughters: Amy, Ann, Ruth and Nancy. Jim enjoyed being a sports official in Snohomish and Spokane counties for close to 30 years. He was also passionate about researching family history and became especially close to three Norwegian cousins and their families. During the summer months you would find him taking care of his garden, especially his treasured raspberries. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings (including infant brother Jimmy) and a son-in-law Mike. He is survived by his wife Carolee, daughters Amy (Dan) Burns, AnnElise Peterson, Ruth (Rich) Mize, and Nancy (Jeff) Richards, 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and numerous family and friends. Please join us for a celebration of his life on Saturday, August 31. Viewing will be from 9-11 a.m. at Thornhill Funeral Chapel, 1400 S. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. at Central Lutheran Church, 512 S. Bernard, Spokane. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Hospice of Spokane, SPEAR (serving children and families in the East Central neighborhood), or Lilac Services for the Blind. Online condolences may be expressed at HazenJaegerValley.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 30, 2019
