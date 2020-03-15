|
HAGERTY, James F. Jim Hagerty, of Spokane, WA, quietly passed away on March 7, 2020 at the age of 92. Born in Edina, MN on March 28, 1927, to Naomi and Frederick Hagerty, Jim spent his entire youth in the area until being drafted into the US Navy during World War II. Once complete with his military service, he returned to Minnesota and attended Macalester College on the GI Bill. After graduation, he started his working career with Ralston Purina Company in Minneapolis. That is where he met his wife of 61 years, Mary Catherine Hennen. Jim spent his entire professional career (39 years) with Purina. As his career progressed, so did his time moving his family to different company locations: Los Angeles, CA; Stockton, CA; Kansas City, KS; Pasadena, CA; Visalia, CA; Springdale, AR; Springfield, MO; and the final stop in Spokane, WA where he retired. Jim loved his family immensely. His sense of humor and laughter will be truly missed. He is survived by his three children, Debbie (John) Smith, Ann (Dale) Schnibbe, Mark (Julie) Hagerty; four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, wife Mary, sister Greta Serrano and grandson Jason Smith. Special thank you to both the staff at Touchmark South Hill Spokane for the care and kindness they gave to Jim from the time he moved in and to Hospice of Spokane for their compassion in his final days. The family will have a private ceremony to honor Jim.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 15, 2020