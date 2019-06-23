Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James FEATHER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FEATHER, James Jim went home on Monday, the 17th, 2019 to be with the Lord, and to join his mother Clair, father Harry, and daughter Lea Ann, along with three sisters Catherine, Bertha, and Peggy, also five brothers Harry, Donald, Earl, Harold, and Bobby. Jim was a very gifted man. Starting out at a very early age cutting props for the coal mines in his home town Gallitzin, PA, along with working at the shoe factory, where he kept the sewing machines in working order. While working at the shoe factory he designed a woman's shoe which they designed, patterned, and put into production. This was all while he was still in school. Upon finishing his schooling, he joined the Air Force and was stationed in Phoenix AZ. While in the Air Force, he was a mechanic and maintained the aircrafts. While in Arizona, he met and married Marilyn Hill. Upon leaving the Air Force, they made their home in Spokane Valley. Jim worked for Boeing on the B-52s at Fairchild. He later worked at General Dynamics on the missile sites here and in several other states. After General Dynamics he worked for Monaco where he traveled near and far. He then worked at Kaiser Aluminum Mead Plant in 1966, where he was an industrial electrician. He then retired after 34 years. He enjoyed gathering with his friends and playing golf, and was a faithful fan of Gonzaga, the Mariners, and the Seahawks. Jim is survived by his wife of 62 years; and his niece Sandi Stephenson and her son Brian; sisters-in-law Barbara (Hill) Merrill and her family Sidnie, Allison, and Tom, and Sharon (Hill) Horton and her family Chuck and Brooks. Jim was a wonderful son, husband, father, and friend. All who thought highly of him and loved him deeply. A void that can never be filled. Graveside services were held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Spokane Valley, WA.

