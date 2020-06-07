CONATY, James Francis October 9, 1938 - May 31, 2020 Jim was born Oct. 9, 1938 in East St. Louis, Illinois, the second of three children, to Dr. Leo and Ann Conaty. He lost his 20+ year battle with prostate cancer on May 31, 2020. His family moved to nearby Belleville, IL when he was age 11. After graduating St. Louis University high school, college and medical school, he and his new Belleville bride, Patricia Anne Newsome Conaty, journeyed west to UCLA for an internship year and UCSF for Orthopedic/Hand Surgery training. Air Force duty introduced them to the magic of Spokane and the Inland Northwest where he enjoyed a successful surgical career. Especially treasured was his time treating the Shriners Hospital patients with congenital hand deformities. Once both Patty and he retired from accounting and medicine, they found ample opportunity for family, friends and festivities. A RENAISSANCE MAN He is survived by Patty, his wife of 56 years, daughter Karen and husband Chad Bovenkamp (Bellevue, WA), son John and wife Candace (Des Moines, WA), son Joseph and wife Sharon (Spokane Falls, WA) and seven glorious, gifted grandchildren; sister, Ann Conaty, and a niece and nephews. Donations to Hospice of Spokane, Rockwood Residents' Foundation, americanforests.org or charity of your choice.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 7, 2020.