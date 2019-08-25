Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Frederick ENGLEHARDT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ENGLEHARDT, James Frederick (Age 82) On Tuesday, July 30, 2019, James Frederick Englehardt aka "Jim", loving husband, father of three children was called home to be with the Lord at the age of 82. Jim was born on January 3, 1937, in Salem, Oregon to Hugo and Bessie Englehardt. He was the oldest of seven children. He enlisted in the United States Air Force on September 22, 1954 and began his career as a trainee at the grade of Airman in the supply field and quickly became an Organization Supply Specialist. During his career he felt he could help people and volunteered to be a First Sergeant and received the coveted diamond at the grade of Technical Sergeant, a rarity in the Air Force. After performing his special duty assignment, he returned to the supply career field and retired at the position of Supply Management Superintendent at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington. He served during the Vietnam War. He was also stationed in Japan, Thailand, and the continental United States. Jim retired on October 1, 1978 at the elite grade of Senior Master Sergeant after serving 24 years and 9 days of honorable service to the United States of America. While stationed in Japan on June 27, 1958, he married Akie Kogawa. They raised two sons, Bruce and Robert, and a daughter, Catherine. After he retired from the Air Force, he dabbled in different types of work. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a mail carrier for a short time, then a boat company. Eventually he landed a job at Phelps Dodge. But because of the Three Mile Island incident, the mine was closed. He ultimately retired from the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center's Acquisition and Logistics department in Spokane, Washington. Jim liked to stay busy. He was an early riser, always outside in the morning taking care of his property. He took great pride in both his car and lawn. They were both his most prized material possessions. He was very patriotic even after serving in the military. He would display the flag every patriotic holiday and wore his retired Air Force hat with pride. His patriotism extended to becoming a life member with both the Air Force Association and the Air Force Sergeant Association. He greatly enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and neighbors. He adored and was very proud of his grandchildren. He stayed well informed and was the family's news breaker for anything from product recalls to super moons. His hobbies included bowling, camping, fishing, and watching sports especially the Seattle Seahawks and Mariners. He was fascinated with science and its evolution especially, the use of drones for mailing and nano technology. He was also a very generous philanthropist, whenever he was made aware of an opportunity to give, he contributed. He had some disabilities but he never let that prevent him from continuing to care for his wife of 62 years and spent their golden years with excitement, affection and total devotion. Jim was preceded in death by his father; Hugo, his mother; Bessie, his son; Bruce, his brothers; Hugh, Everett, Art, and Dale. He is survived by his wife Akie; his two children, Robert and Catherine, his brother Bruce and sister Christine, his six grandchildren and several cousins, nieces and nephews. The rendering of military funeral honors will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery on 21702 West Espanola Rd., Medical Lake at 2:15 p.m. and later to be interred into a niche in the columbarium wall.

ENGLEHARDT, James Frederick (Age 82) On Tuesday, July 30, 2019, James Frederick Englehardt aka "Jim", loving husband, father of three children was called home to be with the Lord at the age of 82. Jim was born on January 3, 1937, in Salem, Oregon to Hugo and Bessie Englehardt. He was the oldest of seven children. He enlisted in the United States Air Force on September 22, 1954 and began his career as a trainee at the grade of Airman in the supply field and quickly became an Organization Supply Specialist. During his career he felt he could help people and volunteered to be a First Sergeant and received the coveted diamond at the grade of Technical Sergeant, a rarity in the Air Force. After performing his special duty assignment, he returned to the supply career field and retired at the position of Supply Management Superintendent at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington. He served during the Vietnam War. He was also stationed in Japan, Thailand, and the continental United States. Jim retired on October 1, 1978 at the elite grade of Senior Master Sergeant after serving 24 years and 9 days of honorable service to the United States of America. While stationed in Japan on June 27, 1958, he married Akie Kogawa. They raised two sons, Bruce and Robert, and a daughter, Catherine. After he retired from the Air Force, he dabbled in different types of work. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a mail carrier for a short time, then a boat company. Eventually he landed a job at Phelps Dodge. But because of the Three Mile Island incident, the mine was closed. He ultimately retired from the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center's Acquisition and Logistics department in Spokane, Washington. Jim liked to stay busy. He was an early riser, always outside in the morning taking care of his property. He took great pride in both his car and lawn. They were both his most prized material possessions. He was very patriotic even after serving in the military. He would display the flag every patriotic holiday and wore his retired Air Force hat with pride. His patriotism extended to becoming a life member with both the Air Force Association and the Air Force Sergeant Association. He greatly enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and neighbors. He adored and was very proud of his grandchildren. He stayed well informed and was the family's news breaker for anything from product recalls to super moons. His hobbies included bowling, camping, fishing, and watching sports especially the Seattle Seahawks and Mariners. He was fascinated with science and its evolution especially, the use of drones for mailing and nano technology. He was also a very generous philanthropist, whenever he was made aware of an opportunity to give, he contributed. He had some disabilities but he never let that prevent him from continuing to care for his wife of 62 years and spent their golden years with excitement, affection and total devotion. Jim was preceded in death by his father; Hugo, his mother; Bessie, his son; Bruce, his brothers; Hugh, Everett, Art, and Dale. He is survived by his wife Akie; his two children, Robert and Catherine, his brother Bruce and sister Christine, his six grandchildren and several cousins, nieces and nephews. The rendering of military funeral honors will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery on 21702 West Espanola Rd., Medical Lake at 2:15 p.m. and later to be interred into a niche in the columbarium wall. Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close