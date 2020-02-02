Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Frederick KIENBAUM. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KIENBAUM, James Frederick (Age 67) Passed away unexpectedly in his home on January 3, 2020. He was born December 7, 1952 in Spokane, WA. Jim graduated from Shadle Park High School in 1971, and worked at Kaiser Mead for 30 years. He obtained his ham radio license in 1988 (KB7HKF), and volunteered at Bloomsday and Amateur Radio Emergency Services. He enjoyed camping, fishing, cooking and classic cars. Jim's caring nature and wonderful sense of humor were appreciated by all who knew him. He is survived by his companion, Linda Olsen; sisters, Patricia Grover, Michal (George) Gregory and Terrie (Scott) Jackson; son, Jeremy; numerous nieces and nephews, and two grandchildren. Memorial to be held at a later date.

