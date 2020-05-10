MATHIS, James Frederick Born 2/9/1947 Passed 5/3/2020 James Mathis, known to most as Jim, was born in Newport, Washington on February 9th, 1947 to Raymond and Mildred Mathis. Jim's parents owned and operated the Mathis Mercantile IGA in Dalkena as well as Cusick from 1945 until 1967. He spent his time as a child playing on the river with friends and his sisters Karen and Linda, raising 4H animals, and helping at the store. After high school he attended and graduated from Eastern Washington University with a little help from his girlfriend Linda and his Pi Kappa Alpha brothers. In August of 1969 Jim married his high school sweetheart Linda Jean Phillips, also of Newport. They were married for 49 years, with Linda passing away in 2019. Jim and Linda have two children, Eric (married to Nicole with two children Nathan and Gracie) and Galen (married to Lacey with three children Isabel, Christian, and Abigail.) He is also survived by his sister Karen and five nieces and nephews and their families. Jim loved to ride his motorcycle and over the years traveled on it as much as possible, going as far as Alaska and Ohio. His favorite rides were with his great friends Dave Meissner and Mike Mullins on the YAAK river road Montana. In addition, Jim participated/ran in 36 Bloomsdays as well as many other fun runs. He loved to take his boys and other family and friends to the sand dunes to ride ATVs and float down the Pend Oreille River with a boat full of people. He truly loved spending time with his wife, his sons and their families, and nieces and nephews. Jim had a career that was far-reaching and impacted many lives in the Pend Oreille County area. He taught at Newport High School, his favorite class being Driver's Education. After 30 years in the public school system, Jim retired for the first time in 2001. He then returned to teaching Drivers Ed at Lewis and Clark High School, and later at B and B driving school in Spokane. In nearly 40 years, Jim never had an accident or ticket while teaching our youth how to drive. Jim had a love for community and was very active with the Pend Oreille County Fair board for the last 25+ years, holding the Chairman of the Fair board position for 20 of those years. He also volunteered at the Pend Oreille County Historical Museum weekly for many years. He was an active Pi Kappa Alpha alum, celebrating with fraternity brothers often. Jim will be missed so very much by the many friends and family close to him. Services are tentative due to Covid 19 restrictions, formal announcements will be made when plans are finalized. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in his name to the Newport Historical Museum or Pend Oreille County Fair. Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampell.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 10, 2020.