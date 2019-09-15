Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Gary PREWITT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PREWITT, James Gary (Age 71) James Gary Prewitt, 71, of Elk, Washington passed away the 9th of September at home. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio in 1947. Gary graduated from Tempe Union High School. He enlisted in the USMC, WaANG, USAF res, and served from 1966 to 2019. He was married to Lillian on March 4, 1970 in Reno, Nevada. Together they raised two children and enjoyed 49 years of marriage. Gary had a career as a military recruiter and real-estate salesman. He was a member and founder of EWATV club, a VFW board member, Peone Prairier Board Member, and a Boyscout leader. He enjoyed hunting, ATVing and camping. Family was important to him and he enjoyed spending time with his sons and grandchildren. Yellowstone National Park was his favorite place to go, and over the years he probably visited over half dozen times, his fondest memories were when he took the boyscout troop that he scoutmastered. He was as comfortable in the woods as anywhere. Outdoors was his happy place. He also enjoyed collecting firearms and reloading ammunition for both hunting and enjoyment. He really enjoyed teaching young people about things he thought were important, mainly when it came to the outdoors. There are countless boyscouts he taught gun safety, survival skills if stranded in the woods, how to cook on an open fire and how to be good well-grounded adults. The boyscout years were some of this most enjoyable times with his sons and other members of his troop. He is survived by wife Lillian Prewitt; sons James Clayton Prewitt and wife Dayna, and Mark Waylon Prewitt and wife Kamie; grandchildren Jordan Dill, Chandler Dill, Jessica Prewitt and husband Alex Nelson, Jacob Prewitt, and Olivia Prewitt. He was preceded in death by his father James H. Prewitt, mother Necia I. Prewitt, and sisters Juanita and Necia Gale Prewitt. Memorial contributions are suggested to at . Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on September 13, 2019 at Peone Cemetery in Mead, Washington. To leave an online condolence for the Prewitt family, please visit the Hennessey website at

Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 15, 2019

