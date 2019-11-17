UMPHENOUR, James George

November 30th, 1936-November 8th, 2019

James George Umphenour "Cowboy Jim", age 82, entered into eternal rest on November 8th, 2019 in Spokane, WA. He was born on November 30th, 1936 in Deer Park, WA to Henry and Marie (Vroman) Umphenour.

He had seven siblings and grew up on a farm in Deer Park, WA. He attended Springdale High School but left to pursue his own path in life. He worked numerous jobs and became employed in the Boilermaker industry for various companies.

In 2009 he married Norella "Bernie" Bosold and they moved from Spokane to Loon Lake, WA where Jim continued to live until this last year. Since April, he had lived at Ridgeview Place Assisted Living in the Spokane Valley.

Jim was a man of many stories. He had worked in several of the buildings in Spokane on the boilers and pipefittings. He also traveled to many states for work and loved to share highlights of his many experiences. Being a cowboy, he enjoyed country music especially Willie Nelson, Western TV shows, hunting, fishing, working with his large collection of tools, steak and ribs as well as vanilla milkshakes. He later had lots of fun gambling in Nevada and more recently Northern Quest Casino and also panning for gold.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents, all but one of his siblings including his twin brother Jesse of Burleson, Texas, his first wife Catherine Virginia Umphenour, their daughter Suzanne Marie Haugen, a stepson from Ginny's first marriage, James Morris his second wife Bernie Bosold-Umphenour and various cousins.

He is survived by his sister Janice Umphenour; son-in-law Michael Haugen; two grandchildren, Shantel Nydegger and Trevor Haugen; two great-grandchildren; a step-daughter Barbara Neely from his first wife's first marriage; five stepchildren from his second marriage, Mark Bosold and his wife Charlotte, Kim Bosold, Julie Watson and her husband Tom, Jan Fall and her husband Dan and Matthew Bosold, as well as 12 step-grandchildren who lovingly referred to him as "grandpa Jim" and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family wishes to express gratitude to the many who assisted in Jim's care over this past year, including St. Joe's, Ridgeview (thanks Lori!) and the Hospice House of Spokane. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Union Gospel Mission or the Hospice House of Spokane.

A memorial service celebrating Jim's life will be held at CenterPlace Regional Event Center in the Fireside Lounge, 2426 N. Discovery Place, Spokane Valley, WA on Saturday, November 23rd, 2019 at 2:00 PM.

