Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James H "Jim" FREER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FREER, James H. "Jim" April 7, 1932 - January 8, 2020 With heavy hearts the family announces the passing of Jim. Jim accepted the terminal nature of the Parkinsons diagnosis with grace, courage and fortitude. Unfortunately, after a long and brave battle Jim passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at his daughter's home in Seattle with her by his side. Jim was born to John and Harriet Freer on April 7, 1932 in Graceville, Minnesota. After graduating high school Jim made his way west to Washington State University in Pullman, Washington and became a life-long Cougar. Jim graduated 1955. While in Pullman Jim met and married his first wife, Kathryn E. Womeldorf. Jim and Kay had four children, David James, John Steven, Janice Kay and Robert Howard. Jim served in the Air Force as a commercial pilot and retired the rank of Major in 1975. Jim's profes-sional career then took him to the USPS as a mail carrier at the Manito and Garland Station in Spokane, Washington and again retired in 1993. Jim was a cherished life partner, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Jim is survived by his life partner; Delia Smith and her daughter Rebecca; his four children, David (Tracy), John (Tamara), Janice and Robert (Katy); four grandchildren, Chad, Matthew, Larissa (Lonnie Newton), and Cody; great-grandchild Kinley Newton; and brother Robert. Jim is also survived by sister-in-law's family Quetta Collin, Greg (Esther), David, Marklyn, Caleb and Casey Hallett and Carol (Tony Cabera), as well as numerous uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, John and Harriet Freer; sister and brother-in-law, Barbara (Doug Smith); his first wife Kathryn E. Womeldorf Sanders and his life saving four legged companion, Shasta Pup. Passionate as Jim was about his professional life, his greatest loves were his life partner, Delia, family and becoming a snowbird! Jim's fondest and happiest memories were those spent with family and friends, especially those junking and garage selling with Del; fishing and huckleberry picking with his sons and competing in international, national and state shuffleboard tournaments with his daughter. Throughout his life in his own quiet way, Jim was a very strong, warm, kind, caring, funny, generous and loving man who believed strongly in giving to others and the communities he loved. Jim enjoyed the life-long friendships and camaraderie of his many friends in Washington and Arizona and the opportunities to share his many talents by mentoring and teaching in some of his favorite activities such as Spanish, shuffleboard, cribbage, pool, Sudoku and woodworking. Jim followed his beloved WSU Cougars, Gonzaga basketball and the Seattle Seahawks. Jim also gave generously to s, USO, as well as being a staunch blood donor for decades. Jim lived a rich and full life. Jim was a man whose mind and hands had to be busy all day long and there was never enough time to do everything! Jim's passions were riding his bike, even in the snow to go to work!, shuffleboard, woodworking, crossword puzzles, Sudoku, cribbage, bridge, pool, gardening, canning chairs, planting succulents in shoes and donating them to the local community center, making wind chimes, collecting matchbooks, Pub jugs, German beer and wine glasses, German Volks-marches and last but not least his 1967 Impala,1968 Caprice and Shasta Pup. Jim was one of a kind and will be remembered for his honesty, conscientious work ethic, sense of humor, being soft spoken, a gentle soul, a man of few words yet a very big and warm heart. Jim was intelligent, a gentleman genuinely and dearly loved by his family and friends and leaves a huge void in the lives of all he touched. Jim will be missed by all those whom he loved and loved him. Jim will be forever in our hearts and his spirit lives on in all those who were blessed to know him. Jim will be forever pleased and asks you spend time with loved ones, ride a bike, plant a garden, make a toast to enduring life-long and beyond friendships with your favorite drink complete with ice cube or two!! The family wishes to extend heartfelt gratitude to Kline Galland Home for their loving and compassionate care to our father and sister during his final days. Also appreciation and thank you to Visiting Angels caregivers and staff at American Lake VA for their care of Jim. A Memorial Service / Celebration of Life honoring Jim's amazing full life and love of family and friends is planned later in the year in the fall/ winter in Arizona. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you please consider a donation in honor of Jim's memory to the NW Parkinsons Foundation (

FREER, James H. "Jim" April 7, 1932 - January 8, 2020 With heavy hearts the family announces the passing of Jim. Jim accepted the terminal nature of the Parkinsons diagnosis with grace, courage and fortitude. Unfortunately, after a long and brave battle Jim passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at his daughter's home in Seattle with her by his side. Jim was born to John and Harriet Freer on April 7, 1932 in Graceville, Minnesota. After graduating high school Jim made his way west to Washington State University in Pullman, Washington and became a life-long Cougar. Jim graduated 1955. While in Pullman Jim met and married his first wife, Kathryn E. Womeldorf. Jim and Kay had four children, David James, John Steven, Janice Kay and Robert Howard. Jim served in the Air Force as a commercial pilot and retired the rank of Major in 1975. Jim's profes-sional career then took him to the USPS as a mail carrier at the Manito and Garland Station in Spokane, Washington and again retired in 1993. Jim was a cherished life partner, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Jim is survived by his life partner; Delia Smith and her daughter Rebecca; his four children, David (Tracy), John (Tamara), Janice and Robert (Katy); four grandchildren, Chad, Matthew, Larissa (Lonnie Newton), and Cody; great-grandchild Kinley Newton; and brother Robert. Jim is also survived by sister-in-law's family Quetta Collin, Greg (Esther), David, Marklyn, Caleb and Casey Hallett and Carol (Tony Cabera), as well as numerous uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, John and Harriet Freer; sister and brother-in-law, Barbara (Doug Smith); his first wife Kathryn E. Womeldorf Sanders and his life saving four legged companion, Shasta Pup. Passionate as Jim was about his professional life, his greatest loves were his life partner, Delia, family and becoming a snowbird! Jim's fondest and happiest memories were those spent with family and friends, especially those junking and garage selling with Del; fishing and huckleberry picking with his sons and competing in international, national and state shuffleboard tournaments with his daughter. Throughout his life in his own quiet way, Jim was a very strong, warm, kind, caring, funny, generous and loving man who believed strongly in giving to others and the communities he loved. Jim enjoyed the life-long friendships and camaraderie of his many friends in Washington and Arizona and the opportunities to share his many talents by mentoring and teaching in some of his favorite activities such as Spanish, shuffleboard, cribbage, pool, Sudoku and woodworking. Jim followed his beloved WSU Cougars, Gonzaga basketball and the Seattle Seahawks. Jim also gave generously to s, USO, as well as being a staunch blood donor for decades. Jim lived a rich and full life. Jim was a man whose mind and hands had to be busy all day long and there was never enough time to do everything! Jim's passions were riding his bike, even in the snow to go to work!, shuffleboard, woodworking, crossword puzzles, Sudoku, cribbage, bridge, pool, gardening, canning chairs, planting succulents in shoes and donating them to the local community center, making wind chimes, collecting matchbooks, Pub jugs, German beer and wine glasses, German Volks-marches and last but not least his 1967 Impala,1968 Caprice and Shasta Pup. Jim was one of a kind and will be remembered for his honesty, conscientious work ethic, sense of humor, being soft spoken, a gentle soul, a man of few words yet a very big and warm heart. Jim was intelligent, a gentleman genuinely and dearly loved by his family and friends and leaves a huge void in the lives of all he touched. Jim will be missed by all those whom he loved and loved him. Jim will be forever in our hearts and his spirit lives on in all those who were blessed to know him. Jim will be forever pleased and asks you spend time with loved ones, ride a bike, plant a garden, make a toast to enduring life-long and beyond friendships with your favorite drink complete with ice cube or two!! The family wishes to extend heartfelt gratitude to Kline Galland Home for their loving and compassionate care to our father and sister during his final days. Also appreciation and thank you to Visiting Angels caregivers and staff at American Lake VA for their care of Jim. A Memorial Service / Celebration of Life honoring Jim's amazing full life and love of family and friends is planned later in the year in the fall/ winter in Arizona. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you please consider a donation in honor of Jim's memory to the NW Parkinsons Foundation ( NWPF.org ), s, USO or a charity of your choosing. Family and friends may leave remembrances by signing Jim's online guest book at cascadememorial.com . Condolences may also be sent to 18925 37th Ave. S., Seattle, Washington 98188. Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.