PETERSON, James H. (Age 41) James H. Peterson was unexpectedly taken from his family and loved ones on July 4, 2020. James was born September 27, 1978 in Kellogg, Idaho. He loved the Silver Valley and all of the outdoor activities it offered. In the summer, he could be found in the mountains on a dirt bike, and in the winter, on a snowboard at one of the ski resorts. He had no fear in either activity, pushing the boundaries as much as humanly possible. He loved a challenge, and nothing scared him. Adulthood took him to Spokane, where he met the love of his life, Koleen Sorenson. James spent the entirety of his adult life in Spokane, occasionally returning to the Silver Valley or Coeur d'Alene for visits with family. He worked various jobs, including spending several years at Allpack where he indulged another passion of his, driving forklift. He even found a way to make that job exciting. James did everything with gusto and enthusiasm, and put his heart and soul into every endeavor and pursuit - including his family. James was wicked funny and was well known to pull some hilarious pranks. However, they were always in fun, ensuring that feelings were never hurt. He was kind and loving and had a tender way with animals. James leaves behind his father, Jim (Christa) Peterson of Osburn; mother, Shirley (Bill) Depew of Athol; sisters, Dawn (Peterson) Downs of Hayden and Rachel (Peterson) Kulczar of Coeur d'Alene; his love, Koleen Sorenson of Spokane; daughters, Faith Achzinger and Dana Mae Peterson of Spokane, and Ivy Kulczar of Coeur d'Alene; nephews, Corey, Zack and Jacob Kulczar of Cd'A; and grandmother, Evelyn Peterson of Big Creek. James was preceded in death by his grandparents, Del and Dora Wacker, and George Peterson. His family has decided not to have services for him, as that wouldn't have been James' hope. Instead, we ask that those who knew and loved him, when in the mountains, to take a minute to remember and honor him. We're sure that would have been his preference.
