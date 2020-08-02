CRANE, James Harrison April 3, 1941 - June 16, 2020 Our beloved Jim Crane passed away surrounded by family in Spokane, Washington at Sacred Heart Medical Center on June 16, 2020 from complications of Polymyositis, a very rare disease. Jim was born in Bellingham, Washington to Lloyd and Yona Crane on April 3, 1941. He lived and went to school in Alaska before moving to Spokane and attended Libby Junior High and graduated from Lewis and Clark High School. Jim went on to attend Columbia Basin College in Tri-Cities and then on to Chicago Tech and Eastern Washington State College graduating with Honors with degrees in Construction. As a young man he laid brick and saved his money for college. He also spent six years in the National Guard. Jim married the love of his life and high school sweetheart Nannette (Cunningham) Crane on September 17, 1966 and had two daughters, Kim and Kati. Jim owned Custom Masonry in Spokane for several years. He worked with Harold Balazs using Harold's decorative bricks on several buildings. Jim also laid the Eye of the Eagle on the Federal Building in Seattle, plus worked on many other projects including Expo 74 and condominiums in Kauai. Jim then went on to work for The Coeur d'Alenes Company until retiring in 2006. Jim was a Shriner and an avid WSU Cougar (Coug Dad) and Seahawks fan. He also loved bass fishing, golf, and breakfast with his golf "buddies" every Tuesday. He loved his yard and garden and placed 2nd in the Spokane garden contest. He loved entertaining and spending time with his family and friends. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Yona Crane, in-laws Fred and Helen Cunningham, brother Bill, sister Jeanne, and several other loved family members and friends. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Nannette (Cunningham) Crane, his two children Kim Reber (Larry) and Kati Crane, and his three grandsons Harrison, Hayden and Jacob. Jim was a very loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He always had a smile on his face and had a heart of gold! Please Lord take care of our Jim until we all meet again in Heaven. Until then, Jim will be greatly missed by all. A memorial service and celebration of life will take place at a later date due to COVID.



