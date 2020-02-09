ROSENTHAL, James Henry James "Jim" Henry Rosenthal, passed peace- fully in his home January 31, 2020. He was born Nov. 5, 1930 in Brooklyn, New York. He served in the United States Air Force, as a navigator on a B-36. While he was stationed at Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane, Washington he met his wife of almost 65 years, Bernice. He is survived by Bernice, six children, 15 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren. Jim and Bernice raised their family in Spokane Valley, where he had a long and successful career in the insurance industry and eventually his own agency. Upon retirement, he and Bernice enjoyed summers on The Pend Oreille in North Idaho and winters in Green Valley, Arizona. Jim was a devoted husband and wonderful Father. His life was dedicated to his family. A Celebration of Life funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, April 18 at 11:00am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Sandpoint Idaho. Donations may be made in James' memory to or St. Vincent De Paul.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 9, 2020