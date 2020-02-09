Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Henry "Jim" ROSENTHAL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROSENTHAL, James Henry James "Jim" Henry Rosenthal, passed peace- fully in his home January 31, 2020. He was born Nov. 5, 1930 in Brooklyn, New York. He served in the United States Air Force, as a navigator on a B-36. While he was stationed at Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane, Washington he met his wife of almost 65 years, Bernice. He is survived by Bernice, six children, 15 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren. Jim and Bernice raised their family in Spokane Valley, where he had a long and successful career in the insurance industry and eventually his own agency. Upon retirement, he and Bernice enjoyed summers on The Pend Oreille in North Idaho and winters in Green Valley, Arizona. Jim was a devoted husband and wonderful Father. His life was dedicated to his family. A Celebration of Life funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, April 18 at 11:00am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Sandpoint Idaho. Donations may be made in James' memory to or St. Vincent De Paul.

ROSENTHAL, James Henry James "Jim" Henry Rosenthal, passed peace- fully in his home January 31, 2020. He was born Nov. 5, 1930 in Brooklyn, New York. He served in the United States Air Force, as a navigator on a B-36. While he was stationed at Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane, Washington he met his wife of almost 65 years, Bernice. He is survived by Bernice, six children, 15 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren. Jim and Bernice raised their family in Spokane Valley, where he had a long and successful career in the insurance industry and eventually his own agency. Upon retirement, he and Bernice enjoyed summers on The Pend Oreille in North Idaho and winters in Green Valley, Arizona. Jim was a devoted husband and wonderful Father. His life was dedicated to his family. A Celebration of Life funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, April 18 at 11:00am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Sandpoint Idaho. Donations may be made in James' memory to or St. Vincent De Paul. Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.