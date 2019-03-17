Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Henry THRAPP. View Sign

THRAPP, James Henry (Age 88) February 28, 1931 - March 8, 2019 James Henry Thrapp was born February 28, 1931, in Malott, Washington, to parents Athel and Roy Thrapp. Jim was received into the arms of our Lord on March 8, 2019. Jim, as he preferred to be called, married his high school sweetheart, Eleanor Cassin, on May 27, 1950, and they were together for 59 years, until her passing on October 6, 2009. Eleanor and Jim had three natural children, Kevin Thrapp, Shawn Thrapp (Patty) and Rhonda (Thrapp) Greco (Mike); and one daughter of their hearts, Ellie Beach. Jim served eight years in the army and Army reserves, and served overseas in the



