WEAVER, James Henry James Henry Weaver was born in Albuquerque New Mexico, on February 13, 1945. His family settled in Spokane in 1950, and Jim was in the first class to finish sixth grade at Ridgeview elementary. He graduated from Shadle Park High school in 1963, where he took pride in playing football and serving as catcher on the school's baseball team. He also played baseball at Columbia Basin College during his two years in attendance there. While attending college, he met his wife Brenda and, together, they returned to Spokane to raise their family. At the age of seventeen, Jim took his first job with the Great Northern Railroad, where he eventually worked as a brakeman and then a conductor on the Great Northern, Burlington Northern, and BNSF Railroads for forty-four years. During his term as president of the local chapter of the United Transportation Union he spearheaded changes to tax laws impacting all transportation employees who work in multiple states. He retired in 2007 with an unblemished safety record. Jim took great pleasure in his natural surroundings, and enjoyed hobbies such as hunting, fishing, and hiking. His best memories include hiking a portion of the Pacific Crest Trail, hunting and fishing trips to Montana and Canada, and traveling with his family. Jim also maintained an active profile in his community. Because his daughter was born without eyes, he and his wife advocated for the education rights and opportunities of disabled children in Washington state. After the death of his only son Chad at the hands of a drunk driver in 1987, Jim served as a local president and state officer for MADD, advocating for victims of drunk driving crashes in court. With his wife, he worked to improve legislation surrounding drunk driving penalties in Washington state. he served a mission for the LDS church, and found great joy in helping to provide food for families in need. He will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and profound respect for the dignity of every human being. Jim passed quietly on July 31, 2019 at the age of seventy-four. He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry T. and Helen Bay Weaver and his son Chad. He is survived by his wife of fifty-four years, Brenda, his daughter Jamie, his sister Cheryl, and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, August 10 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, North Spokane Stake Center, 401 W. Regina Avenue. Visitation will begin at 9:30 AM, with a service at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Spokane Parkinson's foundation, Horizon Hospice, or Brookdale Nine-mile. Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Newport, WA is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at

