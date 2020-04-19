Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Herbert MARR. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MARR, James Herbert November 2, 1936 - April 13, 2020 Jim Marr, beloved brother, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away early the morning of April 13 after battling cancer and lung disease for a number of years. He led an amazing life, knowing from an early age the value of hard work: at nine years old he was working in the field topping onions at 14 cents a bushel! He played football in high school and college, and served on the ski patrol at Estes Park, Colorado. He was the first man accepted into the Naval Nuclear program from Colorado, and served on the Naval Submarines USS Scamp and USS Razorback. He was a patriot, and very proud of his service to his country. He was a man of action, and loved fishing, hunting, rafting, and mountain climbing. You name it, he did it! If someone needed help, he was always the first one there. He was so proud of his family. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Roberta; his brother, William (Judy) Marr; his five children - Jeffrey (Tracy), Jason (Lori), Julie, Jon (Kristi), and Joel (Staci); as well as his 12 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. Nothing brought him more joy than being in their presence. Thankfully, because of video conferencing, he was able to have contact at the end with all his family. He is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and his family is comforted by the fact we will see our beloved Jim again. There will be a memorial service at a later date.

