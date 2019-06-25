Spokesman-Review Obituaries
Ball & Dodd Funeral Home
5100 West Wellesley Ave
Spokane, WA 99205
(509) 328-5620
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ball & Dodd Funeral Home
5100 West Wellesley Ave
Spokane, WA 99205
James Howard "Jim" PRYOR


PRYOR, James Howard "Jim" Jim Pryor born on June 28, 1932 in Gaffney, South Carolina, passed away on June 22, 2019 at the Veterans Affairs Hospital's Community Living Center. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 53 years, Anna Barbara Pryor. During his last days, he was surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his son Michael H. Pryor and his wife Christine Bliss, and his three grandchildren, Maria, Ariana, and Alec Bliss-Pryor; his brother Jack ("Shorty") Pryor and his sister Barbara ("Bobbi") Ann Setzer. Jim served in the Air Force for 26 years including tours of duty in the Korean and Vietnamese wars. After retirement, Jim worked for many years at the Fairchild Airforce Base Commissary. A Visitation will be held for Jim on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 beginning at 2:00pm until 4:00pm at Ball & Dodd Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Spokane Humane Society or SpokAnimal.
Published in Spokesman-Review on June 25, 2019
