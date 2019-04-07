SLAWTER, James I. "Jim" James I. Slawter was born to Homer and Grace Slawter on February 9, 1939 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane Washington. Jim enjoyed the outdoors or playing and teaching baseball. Jim's love for baseball is overshadowed by his love for his family. Jim and Rita were married for 50 years. Jim is survived by his three sons and spouses: David and Mary, Jim and Wendy, and Joe and Charity. Grandchildren: Katie, Jacob, Trevor, Sam, Emma, Noel, Josh, Jason, Aly, Gracie, Levi, and Great-Grandchildren: Clara and Thane. Also survived by his sister, Mary Ziegler and her husband Vern.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 7, 2019