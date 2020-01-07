Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James J. "Gym" FIORINO Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FIORINO, James J., Sr. "Gym" (Age 72) James "GYM" Joseph Fiorino Sr. (age 72) passed away on December 24, 2019. He is preceded in death by his former wife Bernice Marie "Dolly" Tiffany, his parents Charles Alfred Fiorino Sr and Fannie (Sawyer) Fiorino and two older brothers, David and Ronald, who passed away as infants. Jim was raised in the neighborhood known as Little Italy just south of Hillyard where he met his first love in 1959, auto racing. He was a member of several racing associations and received numerous trophies and awards throughout the years. Jim built, raced and owned cars. He became a Tech Official and Flagman at local race tracks and was well known for providing advice to all that would listen and wanted to learn. He set up many cars for other racers that won championships and set track records in many different classes. James worked for BNSF at Western Fruit Express as a car man. He later became a shop stewart then a supervisor before retirement. In his later years he frequently spoiled his family with dinners, movies and trips to the dollar store with the grandkids. Jim was generous to those who showed him kindness and sincerity and clearly loved his family very much; helping out with anything he could. James is survived by his brother Charles Alfred Fiorino Jr., his children Charles F. Fiorino, Jimmy J. Fiorino Jr., DeAnn M. Knight, Jack Whan, Ryan Fiorino, and Annie M. Knight, Ronald "Alex" Tiffany, his many grandchildren, in-laws, nieces and nephews. Special thanks to his second family, the Brown's, and to Sandra Moritz for their love and support over the years as well as the many other lives that he touched. A service will be held at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes, 1115 W. Riverside, Spokane, WA 99201 on Friday, January 10th at 3pm.

