SPRINGER, James J. James passed unexpected at home on November 7, 2019. James was born in Spokane on April 23, 1978. Preceded in death by his grandparents James and Gloria Kelly and Joseph and Betty Springer. Survived by his mother Tina (Kelly) LeDoux, stepfather, Terry LeDoux, his father Ray D. Springer; sisters Ravelle Kelly Macomber (James) Josie LeDoux, daughters Serena Springer, Stephanie Martinez Palmer (Robert), and Tarissa Bercier, three grandchildren James (Junior) Anatasia, and Eason. Numerous nieces and nephews, aunts uncles, cousins, friends and his best fur friend Karma. Jimmy was known for his heart of gold, he would give anyone anything even if it left him with nothing. The love for his family was amazing, he was our protector, and helper with anything we needed. Memorial will be held on November 30, 2019 at 2:00 pm, 8923 E. Mission, Fairfield Inn and Suites; potluck to follow service (at the same location).
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 24, 2019