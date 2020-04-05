Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Jesse BROWN.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BROWN, James Jesse (Age 38) On the morning of March 27th, 2020, James Jesse Brown passed away at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, WA. Jesse had a deep love for the outdoors and fishing with his children and close friends. Jesse was very adventurous when it came to cooking and loved to create special, unique meals for his family and friends. Jesse always had a smile on his face and a joke on his lips. His biggest pride and joy were his children, and nothing made him happier than caring for and loving them. Jesse is survived by his mother, Yvonne Creekmore (Todd) of Raleigh, NC, his father, Jim Brown, of Moyies Springs, ID, his children, Emory, Ethan and Story Brown, his wife, Misty of Spokane, WA, sisters Angela Santas (Luey) of Wilmington NC, and Dallas Valenzuela (Ryan) of Cheney WA, as well as several nieces and nephews. Jesse will be missed but NEVER forgotten.

BROWN, James Jesse (Age 38) On the morning of March 27th, 2020, James Jesse Brown passed away at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, WA. Jesse had a deep love for the outdoors and fishing with his children and close friends. Jesse was very adventurous when it came to cooking and loved to create special, unique meals for his family and friends. Jesse always had a smile on his face and a joke on his lips. His biggest pride and joy were his children, and nothing made him happier than caring for and loving them. Jesse is survived by his mother, Yvonne Creekmore (Todd) of Raleigh, NC, his father, Jim Brown, of Moyies Springs, ID, his children, Emory, Ethan and Story Brown, his wife, Misty of Spokane, WA, sisters Angela Santas (Luey) of Wilmington NC, and Dallas Valenzuela (Ryan) of Cheney WA, as well as several nieces and nephews. Jesse will be missed but NEVER forgotten. Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close