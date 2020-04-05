BROWN, James Jesse (Age 38) On the morning of March 27th, 2020, James Jesse Brown passed away at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, WA. Jesse had a deep love for the outdoors and fishing with his children and close friends. Jesse was very adventurous when it came to cooking and loved to create special, unique meals for his family and friends. Jesse always had a smile on his face and a joke on his lips. His biggest pride and joy were his children, and nothing made him happier than caring for and loving them. Jesse is survived by his mother, Yvonne Creekmore (Todd) of Raleigh, NC, his father, Jim Brown, of Moyies Springs, ID, his children, Emory, Ethan and Story Brown, his wife, Misty of Spokane, WA, sisters Angela Santas (Luey) of Wilmington NC, and Dallas Valenzuela (Ryan) of Cheney WA, as well as several nieces and nephews. Jesse will be missed but NEVER forgotten.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 5, 2020