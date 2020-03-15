Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Joseph "JJ" BAXTER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BAXTER, James Joseph "JJ" James Joseph "JJ" Baxter passed away on February 25, 2020, due to cancer and heart issues. He was born to Joe and Betty Baxter on September 17, 1940. JJ will be remembered for his ability to always include others. His 44-year marriage with his cherished wife Shirley, reflects that. JJ served as a Security Policeman in Vietnam with the US Air Force. He worked for several security companies in Asia, where he met and married his wife Shirley on Wake Island. There will be a memorial service on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 10 am, at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, with a reception following in the Parish Hall. The address is 1104 W. Heroy Avenue, Spokane, WA.

