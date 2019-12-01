|
WORKLAND, James Joseph (March 25, 1935-November 26, 2019) James Joseph Workland passed away on November 26, 2019 at Spokane South Hill Hospice house after a brief illness. He was 84 years old. Jim, the seventh of twelve children and the second of five boys, was born March 25, 1935 to Daniel E. Workland and Ruth H. Workland, nee' McCormack. His father was an immigrant from present day Croatia who came to America alone and as a very young man. Jim was the first in his family to receive a college degree. His parents and his siblings always called him "Jimmy." He was very proud of his first generation Croatian heritage. Jim was the epitome of the term "a true American success story." Jim was a graduate of Sacred Heart Catholic School, Gonzaga High School, Gonzaga University (B. A. Accounting), Gonzaga School of Law (J.D.) and Boston University (LL.M. Taxation). Jim worked as a Certified Public Accountant to support his wife and two sons while attending law school in the evenings. After graduating from law school, he commuted daily to Kellogg, Idaho for a year to act as the Comptroller at Sunshine Mine Co. In 1966 he and his young family moved to Boston, Massachusetts so he could attend Boston University. After receiving an LL.M. in Boston in 1967, he returned to Spokane, welcomed the birth of his third son Jim Jr. and started his law practice without the benefit of a large law firm providing a built-in clientele. Throughout his career, every lawyer who practiced law under and with him was significantly benefited by Jim's name and reputation. He practiced law in Spokane from 1967 until three weeks before his passing. His three sons survive Jim: Steven (Michele), Gregory and James, Jr. (Majka). He is also survived by granddaughters Nichole (Eric) and Stephanie (Dan), as well as five great-grandchildren. His sisters Lucille Ferguson and Patricia Workland as well as brothers Daniel and Michael also survive him. His mother and father as well as his siblings, Marie, Anna Mae, Margaret, John, Frances, Frank and Suzanne preceded Jim in death. On December 18, 2008, Jim was predeceased by his wife of fifty-four years, M. Joyce Workland. Rosary Vigil, Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 7:00 p.m., Hennessey Funeral Home, 2203 N. Division, Spokane. Mass of the Christian Burial will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 330 E. Boone Ave., Spokane. Private Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Gonzaga Prep, 1224 E. Euclid, Spokane, Gonzaga University or Hospice of Spokane, 367 E. 7th Ave. Spokane.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 1, 2019