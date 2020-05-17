GLORE, James L., Sr. Born August 26, 1942 in St. Louis, Missouri to James C. and Ann E. (Schmiederer) Glore, James L. Glore Sr. passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at his Spokane Valley home. He graduated from Roosevelt High School, St. Louis MO, in 1961. James met Carol A. Trotter, also of St. Louis, MO and they were married in September of 1962. With the sad passing of Carol on April 16th 1982, God blessed James a second time bringing Cheryl Atwood into his life whom he married in Spokane, WA on November 11, 1983. As a lifelong salesman and a retiree from the Washington Lottery of which he loved, James had a great sense of humor and was known as the neighborhood Grandpa. He was everyone's friend, and he knew no strangers! His family's favorite joke about James was that his favorite hobby was 'worrying about his kids and grandkids'. James is survived by his wife, Cheryl Glore; three sons James Glore Jr., Todd Glore and Zachary Glore; one daughter Angela (Glore) Hoekema; and one brother Steven Glore; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Ann (Taravella) and James C. Glore; first wife Carol Glore; and daughter Michele Glore. Suggested Memorial Donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www. Stjude.org. To share memories of James and offer condolences to the family visit www.hennesseyvalley.org.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 17, 2020.