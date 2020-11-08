KIRSCHBAUM, James L. "Jim" James L. Kirschbaum "Jim" was born on October 19, 1940 to Louis and Margaret Kirschbaum in Missoula, Montana. Jim passed at home on October 23, 2020 after living most of his life in Spokane. Jim was well known in finance and real estate in the Pacific Northwest and beyond. His energy and expertise in housing, employment and education was sought by community leaders. Jim was a loyal Eastern Washington University fan in all areas. He was on the board of trustees for twelve years, enjoyed all their sports and educational opportunities. Jim attended Jefferson elementary, Lewis and Clark high school (1958), attended business courses at Stanford University and received an honorary business degree from Eastern Washington University. He served in Okinawa during the Vietnam War and later in the army reserves. Jim found his career when returning home in the mortgage banking business. He started at the bottom and worked himself into president of five or six mortgage companies over his long career. He met his wife Marilyn, a teller at Old National Bank and they were married in 1964. They were married 56 years this past September. Jim was competitive in most areas of his life. He loved skiing, golfing, playing gin rummy to his last week alive. Jim was avid runner and did several marathons. He walked the last few years and enjoyed it. "Grandpa Jim" enjoyed soccer and football games his grandkids played. He yelled out with much enthusiasm! He rode his bike once to Missoula and the dogs along the way still left his legs in tack. Jim was an avid reader. Jim's favorite times were with Marilyn, his two girls, six grandchildren and close friends. He is survived by his wife Marilyn; daughters Kristyn Giem (Lauryn, Austin and Evan) and Heidi Romero (Isaiah, Alexa and Ethan). Jim will be deeply missed by family and numerous friends. Private burial with the family. Celebration of life to be announced later. Donations to Eastern Washington University, Cancer and any favorite charity. Online tributes may be left at www.holycrossofspokane.org
