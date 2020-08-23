BLEDSOE, James Lee James Lee Bledsoe, "Jim," was joyously welcomed into the loving and healing arms of his Lord and Savior on August 4, 2020 after a long and courageous battle against cancer. He was born December 2, 1944 to James and Vivian Bledsoe in Bremerton, WA. Jim is survived by Patrice, his childhood sweetheart and wife of over 52 1/2 years, and sons, Paul (Danita) Bledsoe, Dan (Michelle) Bledsoe and three grandchildren; Sydney Bledsoe, Braeden Bledsoe, and Aspen Bledsoe. He is also survived by his brother- in-law James Allen, several nieces, nephews and cousins. Jim was predeceased by his parents Vivian Bledsoe Juhl, father-in-law Daniel Juhl, and father James K. Bledsoe, his siblings; youngest brother, Jeramy Bledsoe, his younger sister, Jeanne Bledsoe Allen, and younger brother John Bledsoe. He graduated from Mead Sr. High, Everett Jr. College and attended UW before entering the US Navy. He served as a Machinery Repairman onboard two Naval Submarine Tenders; the USS Nereus and the USS Proteus. His Commanding Officers gave him several commendations for his exemplary work. While serving, he received training for his career in civilian life as the "ultimate machinist" wherever he was employed here in Spokane. Jim was a member of Whitwoth Community Presbyterian Church. He also attended Northview Bible and Calvary Chapel of Spokane. His Christian values were lived out daily. This soft spoken, generous, kind, and gentle man will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate to know him. His uncanny and mischievous sense of humor could be counted on to brighten a person's day! Traditional Protestant Services will be held in the Sunset Chapel at Fairmount Memorial Park on August 24, 2020 for a select few due to restrictions of COVID19.



