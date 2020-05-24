LANPHEAR, James Lewis (Age 87) James Lewis Lanphear, age 87, passed away suddenly at his home on Friday, May 15, 2020. He was born in South Bend, Indiana to Clyde and Helen Lanphear on August 6, 1932. He was the youngest of four children. Jim served in the Navy and graduated from Purdue University in 1960. After establishing homes from coast to coast, he retired to Spokane in 2002 and was very active in the Striders INW senior fitness group. He was known for his humorous antics of providing his "MY CARD" to everyone he met to put a smile on their face. He is survived by Judy, his wife of 64 years; three children; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org. Additional information on Jim's life is available at www.PNWCremation.com, where you can also share your memories with his family and friends.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 24, 2020.