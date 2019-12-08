Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James "Jim" LOREAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LOREAN, James "Jim" Jim passed away October 31, 2019 at his home in Arizona. He was born in Minnesota on August 29, 1933 to Rex and Lillian Lorean. Jim served in the Navy aboard the USS McKean from 1952 to 1960. Jim and his wife Barbara had three daughters while living in Southern California. After their separation, Jim married his second wife Angie in 1967. Shortly thereafter Jim, Angie and their daughter Cindy moved to Spokane. He worked for several years at Nott Atwater Company before starting his own Fire Extinguisher business, which he operated until his retirement. After retiring, he volunteered at Habitat for Humanity. He loved hunting, fishing, dancing, woodworking and his all time favorite thing to do was treasure hunting with his metal detector. Jim was preceded in death by his wife Angie, father Rex, mother Lillian, stepfather Art, brother Rex and uncle Carol. He is survived by his daughters Cindy Collins (Pat), Chris Coulter (Russell), Donna Lorean and Charlene Richardson along with grandchildren: Megan, Sunny, Candace, Starlett, Stacy, Nicholas, Marie and Cane. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 9:00 am, Greenwood Memorial Terrace, 211 N Government Way, Spokane, WA. Please consider donating to Habitat for Humanity in lieu of flowers.

LOREAN, James "Jim" Jim passed away October 31, 2019 at his home in Arizona. He was born in Minnesota on August 29, 1933 to Rex and Lillian Lorean. Jim served in the Navy aboard the USS McKean from 1952 to 1960. Jim and his wife Barbara had three daughters while living in Southern California. After their separation, Jim married his second wife Angie in 1967. Shortly thereafter Jim, Angie and their daughter Cindy moved to Spokane. He worked for several years at Nott Atwater Company before starting his own Fire Extinguisher business, which he operated until his retirement. After retiring, he volunteered at Habitat for Humanity. He loved hunting, fishing, dancing, woodworking and his all time favorite thing to do was treasure hunting with his metal detector. Jim was preceded in death by his wife Angie, father Rex, mother Lillian, stepfather Art, brother Rex and uncle Carol. He is survived by his daughters Cindy Collins (Pat), Chris Coulter (Russell), Donna Lorean and Charlene Richardson along with grandchildren: Megan, Sunny, Candace, Starlett, Stacy, Nicholas, Marie and Cane. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 9:00 am, Greenwood Memorial Terrace, 211 N Government Way, Spokane, WA. Please consider donating to Habitat for Humanity in lieu of flowers. Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close