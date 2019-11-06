DEVINE, James Lyman (Age 83) June 15, 1936 - November 2, 2019 Jimmy (Shamus) "met the love of his life, Shirley playing poker". That is how Jimmy saw it. Jimmy was born in Chicago on June 15, 1936 to his parents, Lyman and Marion who preceded him in death, along with his sister, Maureen. Jimmy passed away on November 2, 2019 at North Central Care Center after an extended illness. Jimmy is survived by his children, Michael, Jim, Megan, and Joe, as well as his grandchildren. Jimmy met Shirley Schulz, 17 years ago playing poker. Shirley loved Jimmy and stayed by his side to the end. Jimmy also inherited Shirley's large extended family, who all had loving relationships with him! A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, November 8th at 6p.m. at Darcy's Restaurant, 10502 E. Sprague.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 6, 2019