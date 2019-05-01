Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James M. Abrahamson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ABRAHAMSON, James M. (Age 77) James M. Abrahamson (Jim) passed away peacefully with his family by his side on April 29, 2019 in Spokane, WA, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born in Polson, Montana on February 10, 1942 to Algot and Agnes Abrahamson. Jim graduated from Polson High School in 1960. He then attended the University of Montana graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1965. He advanced his education at the University of Wisconsin, School for Bank Administration, attaining a degree and professional certification as a Chartered Bank Auditor. Jim began his banking career with the U.S. Treasury examining national banks until 1971 when he joined the Old National Bank as credit examiner. He held various officer positions until 1985 when the bank merged with U.S. Bank. Following this, Jim co-owned Spokane Tent and Awning, F.O. Berg Co. until 1995. Jim was then employed with Inland Northwest Bank, eventually becoming Chief Credit Officer until his retirement in 2007. Jim described these 11 years as the "best of his working career." Jim married Marti Uptmor, of Cottonwood, Idaho, in 1968. They raised three wonderful children all of whom he described as his best friends. Jim is survived by his wife, Marti, of Spokane and children: daughter, Kelli Olsen of Edmonds, WA; sons, Brian, of Walla Walla, WA and Jeff of Sardis, OH. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, and one brother. He enjoyed camping, fishing, bowling, golfing, and family outings. He was particularly fond of his trips to Puerto Vallarta and the southwest, as well as time spent with friends at Skookum Rendezvous RV Resort on the Pend O'Reille River. Services will be held at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church (460 N. 5th St.) in Cheney, WA on Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at 11:00 AM. A prayer vigil will be held the night before (Friday, May 3rd) at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church at 6:30 PM.

ABRAHAMSON, James M. (Age 77) James M. Abrahamson (Jim) passed away peacefully with his family by his side on April 29, 2019 in Spokane, WA, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born in Polson, Montana on February 10, 1942 to Algot and Agnes Abrahamson. Jim graduated from Polson High School in 1960. He then attended the University of Montana graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1965. He advanced his education at the University of Wisconsin, School for Bank Administration, attaining a degree and professional certification as a Chartered Bank Auditor. Jim began his banking career with the U.S. Treasury examining national banks until 1971 when he joined the Old National Bank as credit examiner. He held various officer positions until 1985 when the bank merged with U.S. Bank. Following this, Jim co-owned Spokane Tent and Awning, F.O. Berg Co. until 1995. Jim was then employed with Inland Northwest Bank, eventually becoming Chief Credit Officer until his retirement in 2007. Jim described these 11 years as the "best of his working career." Jim married Marti Uptmor, of Cottonwood, Idaho, in 1968. They raised three wonderful children all of whom he described as his best friends. Jim is survived by his wife, Marti, of Spokane and children: daughter, Kelli Olsen of Edmonds, WA; sons, Brian, of Walla Walla, WA and Jeff of Sardis, OH. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, and one brother. He enjoyed camping, fishing, bowling, golfing, and family outings. He was particularly fond of his trips to Puerto Vallarta and the southwest, as well as time spent with friends at Skookum Rendezvous RV Resort on the Pend O'Reille River. Services will be held at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church (460 N. 5th St.) in Cheney, WA on Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at 11:00 AM. A prayer vigil will be held the night before (Friday, May 3rd) at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church at 6:30 PM. Published in Spokesman-Review from May 1 to May 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close