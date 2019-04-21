|
|
SARENSEN, James P. "Jim" (Age 53) James P. Sarensen, "Jim", passed away unexpec-tedly on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at home. James is survived by his beloved companion, Marcy Lawson, his three children, James Jr., Marisa, and Rebecca, his father, Perry L. Sarensen and wife Dana, his mother Patricia A. Donetti and husband Donald, his sister Delora R. Scott and husband Jeff, and his brother John P. Sarensen and wife Katherine. James was born in Englewood, Colorado, reared in San Jose, California, and came to the Inland Northwest in 1990 where he has resided, for the most part, in Spokane Valley. He loved football, and rooted for the Denver Broncos. And he loved riding his Harley. A viewing will be held at Thornhill Valley Chapel, 1400 S. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 1:00 to 5:00 pm. The Memorial Service will be at Thornhill Valley Chapel on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Jim will be sorely missed.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 21, 2019