BALLOU, James Patrick James Patrick Ballou age 57, passed away on August 8, 2019 at Deaconess Hospital from an unanticipated event follow- ing a successful heart surgery. Born in Spokane, he was the son of Clint and Josie Ballou. He attended local schools and furthered his education by learning the craft of brick masonry. Following in his father Clint and older brothers Pierre and John's footsteps, he ran a local successful painting business for many years. He had a sense of humor, was quick with a joke, and kind. He enjoyed reading, fishing, camping, animals and believed in the old adage "One man's junk is another man's treasure." He is survived by his children Erika Clark, Caitlin Ballou, Nathaniel Ballou, Hannah Ballou and grandchildren Judith, Issac,and Chole . Siblings Michelle Ballou (Dan), Christie Keetch (Roger), Colleen Daniels (Mark), John Ballou (Wendy) Suzette Greear (Jerry), fiancée Jennifer K. He is preceded in death by his partner of 18 years, Jenice Coker, father Clint Ballou, older brothers Pierre Ballou and David Gaumond. A celebration of his life will be held on August 24th at 12 noon, at the city park in Rosalia Washington. Please join us, bring a covered dish (optional), children welcomed, the pool will be open for swimming.

