Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Patrick FITZGERALD. View Sign

FITZGERALD, James Patrick (Age 64) James Patrick Fitzgerald passed away suddenly on January 21, 2019. He was a good man with a truly gentle heart. Jim was independ-ent, hardworking, enjoyed a sense of humor and treasured his family and friends. In his youth, and as a young adult, he participated in

FITZGERALD, James Patrick (Age 64) James Patrick Fitzgerald passed away suddenly on January 21, 2019. He was a good man with a truly gentle heart. Jim was independ-ent, hardworking, enjoyed a sense of humor and treasured his family and friends. In his youth, and as a young adult, he participated in Special Olympics as well as other activities through the ARC. He was a graduate of Rogers High School. In later years he participated in Spokane's Hoop Fest, played pool, cooked delicious meals, took good care of his home, attended hockey games, watched sports and John Wayne movies, and walked everywhere around Spokane. In recent months, he talked about repeating a train trip to the Dakotas just like the one he took as a child. Jim was deeply beloved by family and his life-long friends at the Cathay Inn Restaurant and Doughboy Tools and Equipment. His smile, laughter and tender heart will be forever held close in our memories. A service is being held in the Chapel at Holy Cross Cemetery at 3:15 pm on February 15th, 2019. Published in Spokesman-Review from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Special Olympics Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close