ROHRENBACH, James Paul February 19, 1937 April 27, 2019 Born to Paul and Ruth Rohrenbach in Fargo, ND and settled in Washington. He served in the US Navy until honorably discharged in 1959 and spent 30 years as a journeyman electrician. Enjoying the outdoors, he spent time hunting, camping and fishing. Family reunions and horseshoes were favorite pastimes. He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Ruth, brothers Jackie and Joe, He is survived by his sons, John (Denise), Jeffrey, James (Cheryl); daughter Janmarie (Bill), and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held for family. Visit James' memorial at www.englishfuneralchapel.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 8, 2019