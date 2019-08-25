Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cheney Funeral Chapel - Cheney 1632 W 1st St. Cheney , WA 99004 (509)-235-2992 Memorial service 11:00 AM Cheney Funeral Chapel - Cheney 1632 W 1st St. Cheney , WA 99004 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

PREBLE, James "Jim" (Age 74) James "Jim" Preble, 74, of Cheney, died unexpectedly on August 12th. He was born in Minnesota, moving to Casper, Wyoming when he was in his early teens. He was active in scouting, achieving Eagle Scout, and an accomplished rock climber in an era of very sketchy equipment. He worked as a surveyor while pursuing his degree in Civil Engineering at the University of Wyoming, where he met his wife Kathy. Unfortunately, she moved to Denver after her graduation, so Jim followed and finished his degree at the University of Colorado. As an engineer, he worked in Denver and Grand Junction Colorado, prior to moving to Cheney, eventually starting his own business. Jim loved doing anything involving the outdoors, especially fishing and camping. He was very involved in his daughter's lives, being one of the first male girl scout leaders for his daughter's troop. He also coached their softball and soccer teams. He enjoyed bowling, and met many wonderful friends during his years of league bowling. He and Kathy enjoyed traveling, and crossed Africa, Australia, New Zealand, and Central America off their bucket list. Jim is survived by his wife of 51 years, Kathy, daughters Carissa of Denver, CO, and Jennifer of Spokane, mother Dore, brother Kevin, (Carol), and sister Rendi, (Jim). Jim is preceded in death by his father Wesley, and brother Al. A memorial service will be held at Cheney Funeral Chapel on August 31st, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Online guestbook at

