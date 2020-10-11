FICKLE, James R. Born on February 24, 1931 he met his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Hospice House of Spokane with Suzanne, his loving wife, by his side. James was born in Wayne, Nebraska to Ivan and Helen Fickle in 1931. He had nine brothers and sisters and he is survived by two brothers and one sister. Jim and his first wife Marlene had five children, Rick Fickle and Kim Schuck, who preceded Jim in death, and Doug Fickle, Cindy Rodriguez, and Deirdra Wood. He was blessed with 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Jim was very proud of his service in the United States Navy and retired as a Senior Chief Petty officer after 24 years. He served on many ships as an electrician and was an electrician instructor at the naval bases located in San Diego, California and at Arco, Idaho. After retiring from the Navy, Jim worked at Trentwood Kaiser Aluminum for many years as a Master Electrician Supervisor. Jim enjoyed his craft and he was able to share his knowledge and experience with many. He enjoyed playing cribbage with the guys at Tomato Street, playing pool and bowling. Jim is survived by his wife Suzanne of Spokane, WA, Doug Fickle, Cindy Rodriguez and Deirdra Wood. Jim will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.



